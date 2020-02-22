The shooting was called in at 12:18 p.m. by someone at the residence, according to a release from the Apple Valley Police Department. The caller said multiple people had been shot inside the home in the 13600 block of Upper Elkwood Court.

When officers arrived and secured the scene, they confirmed that three people were dead and there were no survivors in need of medical attention. All three had apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Investigators were processing the scene Saturday and contacting friends, relatives and neighbors of the deceased to determine what led to the shootings.

Names of the victims were being withheld Saturday pending notification of family.