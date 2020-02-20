BEMIDJI -- Officials on Friday, Feb. 21, identifed the victim in Monday night’s fatal shooting in Bemidji as 20-year-old Lupe Rosillo. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide and the cause of death is a single gunshot wound to the torso.

Bemidji Police on Wednesday, Feb. 19, arrested 18-year-old Antonio Vincente Parkhurst and he is being held at the Beltrami County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

At 10:26 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, Bemidji Police officers responded to Sanford Health to a report of a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Within minutes, a second call was reported regarding a male who had been shot outside a residence in the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue. Bemidji police officers and Beltrami County sheriff deputies arrived on the scene to find Rosillo deceased.

Parkhurst allegedly fled the area on foot with a handgun and was considered violent and dangerous.

The 17-year-old who was shot has been treated and released, officials said.