BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Police on Wednesday, Feb. 19, arrested the 18-year-old man suspected to be involved in the shooting of two people.

Antonio Vincente Parkhurst was arrested in the city of Bemidji without incident, Bemidji Police Capt. David LaZella said in a press release.

At 10:26 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, Bemidji Police officers responded to Sanford Health to a report of a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Within minutes, a second call was reported regarding a male who had been shot outside a residence in the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue. Bemidji police officers and Beltrami County sheriff deputies arrived on the scene to find a deceased 20-year-old man.

Parkhurst allegedly fled the area on foot with a handgun and was considered violent and dangerous.

The victim's name is being withheld pending identification from the Anoka County Medical Examiner's Office and notification of the family. The 17-year-old who was shot has been treated and released, officials said.