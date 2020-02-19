ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Corey Harbott of Crookston as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. Harbott’s appointment fills a vacancy that occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Paul E. Rasmussen. Harbott will be chambered at Warren in Marshall County.

“I am honored to appoint Corey Harbott as a District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District,” Walz said in a release. “In his work, he has demonstrated his ability to treat cases fairly and look at the issues from every legal angle. His values and connection to the people of the Ninth Judicial District will serve him well.”

Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties.

Harbott is a private practice attorney in Crookston, but also has worked as an assistant public defender for more than 18 years. He also served a Ninth District judicial law clerk for the Honorable Richard Taylor. Harbott received his bachelor's degree and his law degree from the University of North Dakota.