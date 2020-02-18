DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Police are asking businesses to check their bathrooms for possible hidden cameras after one was found in the public bathroom at a Devils Lake Dairy Queen on Feb. 12.

Devils Lake police say the camera, which looked like an electrical outlet and was stuck to the wall of the bathroom, could easily be missed if someone only quickly glanced at it. A Dairy Queen employee spotted the camera and police said it likely was at that location for less than 24 hours.

The footage was stored on the camera and contained video from the Dairy Queen and multiple other bathrooms. Police said they don't know when or where the other footage was recorded but found it did not match other Devils Lake businesses.

Some spy cameras can live stream to phones but police said the model they found cannot.

Devils Lake police are asking anyone with information to contact the local Crime Stoppers line at 701-662-0739 and are offering a possible cash reward. Devils Lake is about 90 miles west of Grand Forks.