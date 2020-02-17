ST. PAUL — An attempted kidnapping was reported Tuesday morning, Feb. 18, near the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus.

The suspect reportedly tried to push an individual into the backseat of his car at 10:30 a.m. near Sixth Street and 10th Avenue SE, west of Dinkytown.

Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten described the suspect as a white man with gray facial hair, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue pants with a stripe.

Parten said he doesn’t think the person targeted is a student and couldn’t provide the person’s gender. Parten couldn’t say whether the parties knew each other or whether a weapon was used.

The university issued a campus crime alert about an hour after the incident.