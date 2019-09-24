WHITE EARTH RESERVATION — The family of a murdered mother feels their pursuit for justice is being silenced as Indian child welfare services won't allow her children to wear a hoodie in memory of their mother.

Thirty-six-year-old Natasha Thompson was murdered in July 2019 during a family gathering in Rice Lake on the White Earth Indian Reservation in northwest Minnesota. Police say Tristan Kilde — who was dating Thompson's younger sister — stabbed Thompson in the heart after some horseplay turned violent.

"Every time I put this on I feel like she is with me," said Theresa Sayers as she looked at her hoodie with her daughter's face on it.

Sayers is not the only one wearing the "Justice for Natasha" clothing. Dozens of family members and friends wear it as well. Until recently, this included Natasha Thompson's 14-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.

"Nobody should have to tell them what they can and cannot wear," Sayers said.

Currently, Thompson's children are in foster care.

Theresa claims she has been told by child welfare services that Thompson's children are not allowed to wear clothing that pushes for justice in the case.

She claims that social services told them the hoodies are not age-appropriate.

The White Earth Nation would not comment on the situation, but issued this statement: "Any rules set by ICW are not meant to be offensive as they are in place to safeguard the children and ensure we are looking out for their best interests.”

"It's almost like telling them 'that did not happen to your mother'," Sayers said.

If convicted of murder, Tristan Kilde faces up to 40 years in prison. Lawyers for both sides are still sifting through evidence and talking with witnesses, so it's unclear when Kilde will return to court.

Sayers says the family is now bonding together in two fights; getting child welfare services to change its mind and seeking justice for Thompson.

"I will wear this until I get justice, and her kids will wear it until they can get justice," Sayers said.