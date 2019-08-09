BEMIDJI -- Local authorities are searching for an 18-year-old man who's suspected to be involved in the shooting of up to two people.

The suspect, Antonio Vincente Parkhurst of Bemidji, allegedly fled the area on foot with a handgun. Parkhurst is considered violent and dangerous. A press release from the Bemidji Police Department said the public should not approach him or try to apprehend him. Instead, anyone who knows his whereabouts should call the authorities immediately.

Parkhurst is a Native American male with short black hair, brown eyes and a slender build. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

At 10:26 p.m. on Feb. 17, Bemidji police officers responded to Sanford Health in regard to a report of a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Within minutes, a second call was reported regarding a male who had been shot outside a residence in the 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue. Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County Sheriff deputies arrived on the scene to find a deceased 20-year-old man.

The victim's name is being withheld pending identification from the Anoka County Medical Examiner's office and notification of the family.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

Additionally, If anyone has information about this crime, they can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222- TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones.

All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and callers may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. The Bemidji Police Department encourages people to submit information to Crime Stoppers so they are free of retribution and remain safe while "doing the right thing."