ST. PAUL — A man died after he was found shot in a St. Paul street on Saturday night, Feb. 15, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police were dispatched to the Greater East Side about 11:15 p.m. on a report of a man who had been assaulted. Officers found a young adult man who was unconscious and not breathing at Kennard Street and Ross Avenue, and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Officers brought some witnesses to headquarters to be interviewed by investigators, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. No arrests have been announced and Ernster encouraged anyone with information to call police at 651-266-5650.

“Our investigators are working to determine … the facts that led to this shooting and determine who was responsible,” said Ernster, who also said police did not believe the shooting was random.