DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A rural Hawley, Minn., woman was arrested on a prostitution charge Thursday, Feb. 13, following a police search of the Sunny Asian Health Massage business in Detroit Lakes.

Jin Lan Li, 60, faces a felony charge of prostitution -- hires or offers or agrees to hire an individual who the actor reasonably believes to be under the age of 18 years but at least 16 years to engage in sexual penetration or sexual contact, and a gross misdemeanor charge of running a disorderly house, according to Detroit Lake Police Chief Steven Todd.

Two private residences were also the subject of search warrants in the case -- one in Detroit Lakes and one in rural Hawley, he said.

All three search warrants were executed Thursday, he said.

The Detroit Lakes Police Department, Becker County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Department of Homeland Security are all involved in the case, which remains under investigation.