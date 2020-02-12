DULUTH — Duluth police are asking for the public's help after a masked man reportedly attempted to abduct a child Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the Lakeside-Lester Park neighborhood.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on the 5200 block of East Avondale Street. It was reported that the suspect attempted to lure an 8-year-old boy into his vehicle, police spokeswoman Ingrid Hornibrook said.

The child did not comply and notified a parent, who called 911, Hornibrook said. The suspect left the scene by the time officers arrived.

As far as any description that investigators are working with, Hornibrook said: "The male was wearing a mask and we can’t confirm with 100% certainty the vehicle."

Anyone with information on the incident or other potential suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

"If you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, please take note of certain details like make, model, and color of a vehicle and any unique features such as bumper stickers," police said in a statement. "Reports on suspicious people should include a description of clothing, unique features of the person like tattoos or birthmarks, height, weight, and hair color."