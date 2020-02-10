MAHNOMEN, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a man found with a gunshot wound in Mahnomen on Tuesday, Feb. 11, died from his injuries, local authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound in Mahnomen early Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Mahnomen County Sheriff's office. Emergency responders first brought the man to a local hospital, but he was eventually air lifted to Fargo where he died.

The BCA, White Earth Nation police and the Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting, which authorities said was an isolated incident. It is believed there is no threat to the public.

The sheriff's office said in its news release that authorities are not releasing the victim's identity until family members are notified.

Mahnomen is about 30 miles north of Detroit Lakes.