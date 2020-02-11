BEMIDJI -- A 33-year-old Cass Lake man was sentenced to just over 12 years in prison for the distribution of child pornography.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, Jared Ross Boswell pleaded guilty on Aug. 15, 2019, and was then sentenced to 145 months on Monday by Judge Donovan W. Frank in Bemidji.

The release from MacDonald said that Boswell "used the Internet to send obscene materials and distribute sexually explicit images" from April 2018 through September 2018. In one case, the press release said, Boswell sent an image of a child being sexually abused to a victim who was 10 years old.

The case was investigated by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department, the Bemidji Police Department, the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI.