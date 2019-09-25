MITCHELL, S.D. -- A former Pine Ridge Indian Health Service pediatrician has been sentenced to five consecutive life sentences for aggravated sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Stanley Weber, 71, of Spearfish, was sentenced Monday, Feb. 10, in U.S. District Court. He was convicted following a weeklong jury trial in September in Rapid City.

“The district court’s sentence ensures that Stanley Patrick Weber will never roam free again and his remaining days will be spent behind concrete and steel in a federal prison cell,” said U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons. “Our focus today is on the courage and dignity of Weber’s victims, the men who stared down their worst nightmare to come forward and testify about the horrible abuse by him they suffered when they were boys. Their bravery brought this predator to justice.”

Weber was also ordered to pay $800,000 in criminal fines and an $800 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, evidence at the trial showed that Weber -- while employed as a pediatrician with IHS in Pine Ridge -- sexually abused multiple Native American children between 1999 and 2011.

“As a pediatrician, Dr. Weber took advantage of Native American children enrolled with the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Blackfeet Nation, and betrayed their innocent trust in him,” said Curt L. Muller, special agent in charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Weber was immediately remanded back to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.