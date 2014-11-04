ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 14-year-old Rochester girl was injured Saturday when she was hit by a trash can thrown from the third floor of a downtown parking ramp.

The girl and two adults were walking on the sidewalk on First Avenue Southwest around 8 p.m. Saturday when she was hit in the head by a trash can, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The girl complained of head, neck and back soreness, according to Moilanen.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident from the parking ramp. Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, are seen pulling trash from inside the elevator area of the parking ramp, Moilanen said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, but Moilanen said the department would be working with school resource officers to identify the two teenagers.