ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A 28-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, Feb. 6, in the shooting death of another Rochester man in 2018.

“You murdered a good man for absolutely no reason,” Olmsted County District Court Judge Jacob Allen said before handing down a life-in-prison sentence Malcom Woods, who was convicted of killing 38-year-old Brandon Arndt.

In less than two hours Thursday, the 12 members of the jury returned three guilty verdicts.

Woods was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the death of Arndt at his trailer home in southeast Rochester. Woods was also convicted of possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence.

The first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic sentence of life in prison as well as an automatic appeal.

Woods had refused to leave his jail cell Thursday morning, and the trial continued on without his presence, but he appeared in court for the reading of the verdict as well as the sentencing. After hearing from Hanson and Chief Deputy Olmsted County Attorney Eric Woodford, Woods was given an opportunity to speak.

“To every last one of y’all thinking I’m going to spend the rest of my life in prison,” Woods said. “I’m not even going to spend an hour in prison.”

He told the court he would “commit suicide.”

When Woods refused to rise for the pronouncement of his sentence, court deputies had to force him to his feet and hold him there while Allen handed down the sentence.