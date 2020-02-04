MAHNOMEN, Minn. – Two people were arrested early Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, after a residence and vehicles were hit by gunfire in the Riverland housing area in Mahnomen County.

No one was injured and the suspects were arrested a short time later after a brief vehicle pursuit, according to a post on the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said Tuesday that no further information could be immediately released, including the names of the people arrested, without jeopardizing the ongoing investigation. The identity of the suspects will be released at a later date, according to the Facebook post, which added that “law enforcement believes that this was an isolated incident and that there is currently no threat to the public.”

Mahnomen County deputies and investigators, and White Earth tribal police officers, responded to the report of shots fired at 12:27 a.m.