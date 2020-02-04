COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- A Cottage Grove police officer assigned to Park High School has been charged in Dakota County District Court with multiple counts of sexual misconduct involving seven female students.

School resource officer Adam Pelton, 40, of River Falls, Wis., faces three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of criminal sexual conduct, Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The charges stem from an investigation that was launched in October after some Park students came forward.

The Apple Valley Police Department conducted the investigation after preliminary findings by the Cottage Grove Police Department. Such referrals are made to ensure a fully independent investigation.

At the time of the alleged offenses Sept 1, 2018, and October 4, 2019, three of the Park High School students were 13-15 and four were 16-17.

According to the complaint:

One student said Pelton said he would date her if he were her age. The student said he also texted her repeatedly and tried to arrange a lunch date over summer break.

Another student stated that Pelton would put his hand on her buttocks "four to five days a week during school while receiving a hug. She also reported receiving three requests over Snapchat to send him nude photographs which the student never sent."

Most of the alleged offenses took place in Pelton's private office near the school lobby, the complaint said.. There was no video surveillance in the office but investigators found a video that showed Pelton initiating hugs with female students in the hallways.

Pelton denied touching students buttocks or requesting nude photos. Later he admitted "asking one student for such pictures after she graduated from high school 'as a joke.'"

The Cottage Grove city website listed Pelton as the Park High School's resource officer on Monday, but his name was replaced with a different officer's name on Tuesday.

City communications manager Scott Seroka issued a statement that said "As soon as allegations were made, Cottage Grove Police Department responded immediately with a preliminary investigation. Within 24 hours, the case was turned over to Apple Valley.

Pelton is on standard paid leave.

Pelton's bail has been set at $150,000 without conditions or $ 50,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is March 2 in Stillwater.