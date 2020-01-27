WINONA, Minn. — The Minnesota State College Southeast Winona campus was locked down Monday afternoon, Feb. 3, due to a threat against people on campus there.

According to a statement from the college, the lockdown was initiated at about 2:15 p.m. and was cleared at about 3:27 p.m. without incident or injuries.

The Winona Police Department was called to campus to help investigate the incident.

The Winona campus was closed for the remainder of the day Monday, and classes after 3 p.m. were canceled for both the Red Wing and Winona campuses.

Both the Winona and Red Wing campuses will be open on Tuesday, with classes resuming as scheduled.