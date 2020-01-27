DULUTH — A Duluth man pleaded guilty Monday, Jan. 27, to fatally stabbing his wife during an argument that came hours after she told him she wanted a divorce.

Ryan Richard Jazdzewski, 40, entered the plea to a charge of intentional second-degree murder at an emotional hearing in State District Court in Duluth, acknowledging he killed 41-year-old Nicole Ann Jazdzewski after a verbal argument turned physical at the couple's Chester Park home June 2.

"I stabbed her," the defendant testified, sobbing and shaking at the counsel table. "I stabbed her."

Jazdzewski entered the plea at a pretrial hearing that was originally scheduled so he could contest any evidence gathered in the course of the investigation. The family of Nicole Jazdzewski, a registered nurse and mother of three young children, filled the Duluth courtroom to capacity for the hearing.

Under the terms of a plea agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office, Ryan Jazdzewki is expected to be sentenced to 36 ⅔ years in prison — more than 11 years beyond the term called for in state sentencing guidelines.

In agreeing to the longer sentence, he admitted that there were two aggravating factors: the presence of the couple's children and particular cruelty to the victim.

"Would you agree that you inflicted more stab wounds than necessary to end her life?" prosecutor Kristen Swanson asked.

"Yes," Jazdzewski replied.

Defendant told police he 'lost it'

Authorities earlier said Jazdzewski admitted he "lost it" and "just started stabbing" the victim during an argument that came hours after she told him she wanted a divorce.

Police responded to the couple's home, 818 Chester Park Drive, after it was reported that their 7-year-old daughter was covered in blood and asking for help.

Officers said they entered the residence and found Nicole Jazdzewski lying on her back in the kitchen. She appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso, and there was a "large amount of blood" throughout the kitchen, according to a criminal complaint.

In a hospital interview, Ryan Jazdzewski detailed the incident to investigators, stating: "I killed her." He said he had spent most of the day drinking beer, doing artwork and playing with their kids while ignoring Nicole after she told him she wanted a divorce.

The defendant told police that he was preparing to go to bed when they got into a verbal argument, according to the complaint. The incident "escalated," he reported, and Nicole grabbed a kitchen knife for self-defense.

Ryan Jazdzewski stated he didn't believe his wife was going to use the knife, but he took it from her to prevent her from calling 911. He acknowledged stabbing his wife approximately 10 or 12 times, stopping only when the 7-year-old told him, "Don't kill Mom," according to the complaint.

The defendant added that he called his mother before police arrived, telling her: "Mom, I think I killed my wife."

Victim's family 'disappointed'

While sobs echoed through the courtroom at Monday's hearing, all in attendance obeyed Judge Theresa Neo's request to remain composed and respectful of the court process.

The victim's father, Kenneth Hovland, said the family is "disappointed" in the resolution, citing the state's decision not to convene a grand jury to consider a first-degree murder indictment, along with a general lack of information from authorities on matters including the autopsy.

"Basic facts have not been shared with us by the state," Hovland told the court. "There is not enough information for us to agree to second-degree murder."

But Neo, taking the somewhat unusual step of making substantive comments that judges typically reserve for sentencing, told the family she "breathed a sigh of relief" when she heard there was a plea agreement in place.

"I can't even imagine what you're going through," the judge said. "From the very beginning of this case, my heart has gone out to you and to the children in particular, because the loss they have suffered is immeasurable."

No sentence will change what happened, Neo told the family, but the children will have an opportunity to begin healing and seek healthy lives.

"The fact that they're not going to have to continue down this path again, not going to have to testify, not going to have to walk through that nightmare again — that benefits them."

Prosecutor Swanson and defense attorney Eric Nelson declined further comment ahead of sentencing, which Neo scheduled for March 3.