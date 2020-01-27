HAWLEY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was brought to the hospital after reportedly experiencing medical issues, the Hawley Police Department said in a Monday, Jan. 27, news release.

On Jan. 22, officers responded to a medical call in Hawley involving a young child, police said. The boy was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, where he later died. Police did not say what the medical issues were.

The child's body was taken to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, according to the release.

Hawley police said the Cass County Coroner is handling the death investigation.