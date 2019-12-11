OWATONNA, Minn. — A 20-year-old Owatonna man was arrested Saturday, Jan. 25, in connection with a stabbing at the Owatonna Walmart. Officers from multiple agencies were called just before 10 a.m. to the store at 1130 Frontage Road W., according to a news release from the Owatonna Police Department.

A 37-year-old man was taken to Owatonna Hospital by Mayo Ambulance before being taken to another medical facility for treatment. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police. His identity was not released.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. That man’s name was also not released.

The incident is under investigation.