MINNEAPOLIS — A University of Minnesota law professor accused of stealing millions from investors in his father-in-law’s diamond lab company was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 21, to probation and community service.

Edward Adams pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor tax charge in October under a plea agreement that saw prosecutors drop numerous counts of felony mail and wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank imposed a $5,000 fine, two years of probation and 200 hours of community service with legal aid groups.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said after sentencing that he couldn’t comment on the case.

Adams, who makes $170,820, has been on paid leave from the U since he was indicted in March 2017.

The indictment alleged he stole over $4.38 million from company investors between 2006 and 2013. In that same time, they said, he paid his law firm another $4.13 million from company funds.

Adams first got involved with Apollo Diamond when the company hired Equity Securities to raise over $25 million for the company. Adams was one of Equity’s principals, and the company’s commission was more than $3 million.

Adams went on to occupy key leadership positions within Apollo and its successor company, Scio Diamond, which since has been sold.

Prosecutors alleged his father-in-law, Robert Linares, enabled Adams to make financial decisions for the company with little to no oversight.

Linares wrote a favorable letter to the court before sentencing, calling Adams a “good provider for this wife and son.”

“Ed did his best to keep the toxic cloud of his personal legal ordeal from settling on his son,” Linares wrote.

He added: “Ed is a person who has the capacity to leave a positive mark on the legal community in his teaching and consulting. I ask that he be given another chance to serve in this capacity.”

The court also received a letter from Adams’ wife, Denise.

“I was saddened that allegations in the original indictment related to Ed’s efforts to help my family in its business — efforts that I witnessed and into which he poured his heart, soul, and valuable time,” she wrote.

“I saw firsthand how hard Ed worked to help my family and its business, even during very trying times and in the midst of the financial crisis. As saddened as I was by these allegations, I was heartened by the fact that my parents did not forget the help that Ed provided them for all those years, and that they stood behind Ed and supported him and our family during this difficult time — support that remains solid to this day.”

Judge Frank said he also read 27 letters from investors in Apollo and Scio. But he said he could not consider those letters during sentencing because they are unrelated to the misdemeanor tax charge.

According to a presentencing memo, at least one person was expected to seek restitution related to the initial fraud charges. Because those charges were dropped, however, that isn’t happening.

The tax charge relates to nearly $600,000 in unreported income from the sale of company stock between 2008 and 2010. Adams told the IRS about that income in 2015 and paid the $118,000 he owed.

Frank’s sentence went above what the attorneys had agreed upon. The government was seeking just one year of probation and no fine or community service.

The judge noted that Adams is a law professor, saying, “You clearly knew that what you were doing was illegal and unethical.”

Adams apologized in court.

His lawyer, Joe Petrosinelli, released an additional statement from Adams after the hearing:

“I have always maintained my innocence as to the original charges that were brought against me, and I am grateful that all of them have been dismissed. I look forward to putting this whole episode behind me and moving on with my life. I have been very fortunate to have the support of my wife and son, friends, and colleagues throughout this process, and I cannot thank them enough.”