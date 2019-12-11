INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — The hot-button issue of refugee resettlement consent landed in International Falls earlier this week, and the Koochiching County Board declined to move it beyond committee. The five-member board on Tuesday cited a Maryland District Court judge's ruling from earlier this month in deciding not to move forward with a consent vote.

Maryland Judge Peter J. Messitte stayed the executive order from President Donald Trump while legal challenges from refugee groups play out. In his 31-page ruling blocking the order, the judge cited a likelihood for success by legal challenges to the Trump order.

Trump's September order required states and counties to consent in writing by June 1 to host new refugees.

The consent issue had begun rolling through the state, with more than a dozen of 87 counties agreeing to opt-in to refugee resettlement so far. Beltrami County was a notable opt-out and the St. Louis County Board tabled its vote until May. Cook County unanimously approved consent earlier this month.

The Koochiching County Board had added the consent issue to its committee-of-the-whole agenda one day before the Maryland judge's Jan. 15 ruling.