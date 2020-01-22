MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old Red Lake man has been sentenced to 52 months for assaulting three people with a firearm and violating the conditions of his supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald issued a statement on the sentencing Tuesday. The man, Dillon George Taylor, pleaded guilty on Oct. 22, 2019. In addition to his sentence of four years and four months, Taylor will have three years of supervised release.

According to the press release, Taylor had a confrontation with two individuals on Nov. 22, 2018. He pointed a firearm at one of the people and threatened his life, the release said.

The two individuals left the scene in a vehicle driven by a third person. Taylor pursued them and shot at the vehicle multiple times, the release said. When the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the Seven Clans Casino located in Red Lake Nation, Taylor continued his pursuit and fired a shot toward the entrance of the casino where the three individuals and personnel from the casino were standing.

The Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force investigated the situation.