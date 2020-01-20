ST. PAUL — A man is dead after a shooting in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 21, police say.

Officers patrolling the area heard gunfire about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Arundel Street and University Avenue, according to Steve Linders, a St. Paul Police Department spokesman.

The officers found the wounded man lying in Arundel Street, just south of University, and provided first aid, Linders said.

St. Paul Fire Department paramedics arrived a short time later and took the man to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

The man was shot in the chest, according to an emergency radio transmission.

Officers had the area cordoned off Tuesday evening, and the eastbound lanes of University Avenue were closed while investigators collected evidence.

Several witnesses were brought to the department’s headquarters to provide statements, Linders said.

The nearby Rondo Complex, which includes the Capitol Hill and Benjamin E. Mays schools at Concordia Avenue and Mackubin Street, was locked down for nearly 30 minutes due to the police activity in the area, according to a St. Paul Public Schools spokesman.



No arrests have yet been made in the case, but investigators do not believe the shooting was random, Linders said.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death and identify him.

Tuesday’s homicide is the city’s third of 2020. A ruling has not been made on a man’s death during an attempted robbery on Monday night.