MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead man faces four sexual abuse charges after a girl told authorities he raped her multiple times over the last decade.

James William, 57, appeared Thursday, Jan. 16, in Clay County District court on four felony criminal sexual conduct charges — three in the first degree and one in the third degree. His next hearing is Jan. 28.

Court documents detail allegations from the girl that go as far back as October 2009. She told Moorhead police William had sexually abused her since she was 7 years old, and the most recent assault happened Jan. 6, 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint describes inappropriate touching until the girl was 12 years old, when William allegedly started to rape her.

Bond for William was set at $250,000, but he can be released with conditions for $150,000, according to court documents.

William is in custody at the Clay County Jail. Michael Minard has been assigned as his attorney.