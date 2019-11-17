SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — A Sauk Centre man is in custody after a standoff Sunday morning, Jan. 12, when he allegedly shot and hit an armored SWAT vehicle with officers inside.

No one was injured and the suspect, identified as Ryan Timothy Kellen, 27, was taken into custody.

Officers were called to a Sauk Centre home in response to a report from a woman who said Kellen had assaulted her earlier in the morning and was allegedly making threatening statements while a 9-year-old child was in the house with him.

According to a news release posted on the Sauk Centre Police Department’s Facebook page, the standoff lasted for several hours Sunday as officers negotiated with Kellen. The child was released from the home around noon and officers continued negotiations.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reported that as SWAT officers inside an armored vehicle approached the home, Kellen allegedly shot and hit the vehicle near the driver’s side door.

The armored vehicle was occupied by multiple SWAT officers when it was fired upon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Stearns-Benton SWAT team and the St. Cloud SWAT team responded to the incident.

No officers were injured and Kellen surrendered around 2:20 p.m. Sunday and was taken into custody without injury.

It’s unclear whether the woman was also in the home during the standoff and no one was available at the Sauk Centre Police Department to comment, but neither the woman nor the child was injured during the standoff.

Kellen is in custody in the Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.