ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A 24-year-old Rochester man has been identified as the vicitim of a shooting Friday, Jan. 10.

Rochester police are still investigating the shooting that occurred at The Quarters Apartment Complex, Lt. Craig Anderson said in a press release.

Rochester police responded to a call concerning several shots being fired at the address at about 2:03 p.m. Friday, and a subject lying in the parking lot and not moving. Reports also indicated another subject seen running from the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased white male in the parking lot, police said. The person appeared to have been shot. Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, police identified the victim as Trevor Michael Boysen, 24, of Rochester, Anderson said.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, officers located and arrested the suspect at a Rochester mobile home park. When the suspect was arrested, the handgun suspected of being used in the shooting was recovered, police said.

Robert Bryant Salley Jr., 18, of Rochester, is being held in lieu of charges of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.