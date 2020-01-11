FISHER Minn. — Authorities in Polk County arrested a man for leading them on a chase in a snowmobile Sunday morning, Jan. 12.

Joel Novak, 44, is being held at Tri-County Community Corrections in Crookston, Minn., on pending charges related to fleeing from law enforcement.

A deputy tried talking to Novak and another snowmobile driver at a rest stop in Fisher, just off U.S. Highway 2.

The drivers then took off on their snowmobiles and the deputy lost sight of one.

The deputy said the other driver refused to stop.

The short pursuit ended when the suspect crashed his snowmobile, authorities said.