BARROWS, Minn. — Authorities located the body of the missing Brainerd woman Friday, Jan. 10, in a wooded area near a mobile home off Estate Circle Drive in Barrows, south of Brainerd.

The family of 34-year-old Jenna Kaye Bartylla reported her missing Wednesday. She was last seen Tuesday at the Barrows residence, before leaving her phone and purse behind.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Capt. Joe Meyer said the sheriff’s office Friday morning secured the area and organized its drone team to search for the body, which was located about 10 a.m.

“No foul play is suspected,” Meyer said of her death. “We are still processing the scene and waiting for the BCA (Minnesota Criminal Bureau of Apprehension) to assist us.”

BCA agents pulled up shortly afterward and got to work with the sheriff’s office. Authorities from both agencies worked together on scene and a perimeter was set with yellow police tape surrounding the Barrows mobile home in the Crow Wing Estates trailer park, north of Wild Rice Depot. The tape wrapped around the garbage bin area into the cul-de-sac to protect the woods behind the residence, where the body was located. The sheriff’s office command trailer sat in the cul-de-sac offering a warm place as authorities worked in the frigid temperatures. Temps were in the single digits, with a 9-13 mph wind coming from the northwest during the mid-morning into the afternoon.

Meyer could not comment on the manner of the death, stating it is a death investigation. Bartylla’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause.

Bartylla’s father Bruce Bartylla earlier told the Brainerd Dispatch his daughter was chemically dependent and unstable at the time. She was last seen with known methamphetamine addicts in Brainerd, who refused to give any information on her whereabouts, according to her father. The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the residence and planned to talk to the people to find out if there is anything of interest relating to the Brainerd woman.

In a news release, Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard stated, “This is not the outcome we had hoped for in this case. Our prayers and thoughts are with Jenna’s family and friends.”