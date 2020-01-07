ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A man died Friday, Jan. 10, following a shooting in an apartment complex parking lot primarily used by college students.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said one white male is dead and a person of interest is in custody after a shooting in southeast Rochester.

Rochester Police Lt. Craig Anderson said police were called just after 2 p.m. Friday.

One caller said they had heard a shot fired, while another caller reported hearing multiple shots, Anderson said. Witnesses reported the shots came from or near a vehicle in The Quarters at Rochester parking lot. A person was found laying motionless, according to Anderson. It appeared the person had been shot.

A person was taken into custody at another apartment complex about an hour after the initial call.

Witnesses provided good suspect information, Anderson said.

The Quarters at Rochester is primarily housing for students at Rochester Community and Technical College.