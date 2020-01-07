BRAINERD, Minn. -- The body of the 34-year-old Brainerd woman, last seen Tuesday, Jan. 7, at a residence in Barrows, was located Friday in a wooded area near where she was last seen, Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard said.

The sheriff’s office conducted a drone search Friday for the woman, Jenna Kaye Bartylla. Barrows is an unincorporated community about five miles southwest of Brainerd.

Family members reported Bartylla missing Wednesday. Her father Bruce Bartylla said she is chemically dependent and is unstable at this time. She was last seen with known methamphetamine addicts in Brainerd, who have refused to give any information on her whereabouts, according to her father.

Goddard said the Minnesota Criminal Bureau of Apprehension is assisting the sheriff’s office in the death investigation. Bartylla’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Goddard could not comment on how the woman died or if there are any possible suspects. However, the sheriff’s office believes the public is not in danger.

More details will be released once available, officials said.

"At this point, we have no indication of foul play," Goddard said in a news release. "However, we are not done processing the scene. Currently my investigators are still trying to locate witnesses in this case.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for in this case. Our prayers and thoughts are with Jenna's family and friends."