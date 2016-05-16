Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Tuesday-Thursday:

Property Damage

6:32 p.m. Tuesday, a 28-year-old man was arrested in the 4700 block of Kappes Lane SE for first-degree property damage, obstruction, fleeing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Violations

9:24 a.m. Thursday, a 56-year-old man was arrested in Bemidji for violating a domestic assault no contact order.

Warrants

11:23 a.m. Wednesday, a 51-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday-Thursday:

Assault

5:42 p.m. Thursday, a juvenile was arrested in the 600 block of Mississippi Ave. NW for fourth-degree assault

Forgery

2:24 p.m. Tuesday, a 41-year-old man was arrested in the 1600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for check forgery.

Juveniles

4:33 p.m. Thursday, an emergency hold was placed on a newborn in the 1300 block of Anne St. NW.

1:37 p.m. Thursday, a 72-hour hold was placed on an infant in the 1300 block of Anne St. NW.

Theft

10:01 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a male in a storage area. The male was arrested for trespassing and felony theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW. The report did not include the male’s age.

Violations

12:31 a.m. Thursday, a 21-year-old woman was arrested in the 1800 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for a probation violation and multiple warrants.

11:46 a.m. Tuesday, a 38-year-old woman was arrested for a probation violation in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. SW.

Warrants

11:41 p.m. Wednesday, a 43-year-old man was arrested for a warrant on Minnesota Avenue.

4:55 p.m. Wednesday, a 19-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

1:56 a.m. Wednesday, a 36-year-old man was arrested in the 400 block of Irvine Ave. NW for a warrant from the Department of Corrections and for possession of a controlled substance.