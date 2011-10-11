FARGO — The family of a missing Native American mother of three has asked community members and law enforcement to join another search on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation this Saturday, Jan. 11, according to the family's official Facebook page.

Dozens have gathered in the past week to help look for Kara Lynn Mauai, who went missing Nov. 8. Standing Rock Police Chief Sparky Edwards said Mauai was reported missing on Dec. 11.

Mauai, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, was last seen in Selfridge, N.D., Edwards said. The family has noted Porcupine, N.D., and McLaughlin, S.D., as other potential spots she may have been.

Edwards said law enforcement officers have conducted hundreds of searches of abandoned structures, and he said there have been six mass searches since she was reported missing. Standing Rock community members have come together to help find Mauai as well, searching the area of Selfridge last Saturday and Porcupine on Monday, Jan. 6.

For those wanting to participate in the next search on Saturday, volunteers and Big Foot Riders should meet at 10 a.m. at the information center in Fort Yates, N.D., according to the family's Facebook page, "Bring Kara Home."

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Sheridan Seaboy-McNeil, a spokeswoman for the family, said a searcher found Mauai's clothes at a location in Porcupine.

Mauai, 30, is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and dark curly hair. She has one tattoo on her wrist that reads "IKAIKA" and a star on the other wrist. She also has a piercing behind her ear on her neck and a birthmark on her right thigh.

Anyone with information on Mauai's whereabouts is asked to call Bureau of Indian Affairs police at 701-854-7241.