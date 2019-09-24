FARGO — Dozens of Standing Rock Sioux Tribe members have rallied together to help find a missing 30-year-old Native American mother of three.

More than 30 people — from law enforcement to concerned citizens to family members — searched Saturday, Jan. 4, in the area of Selfridge, N.D., one of the places the missing woman, Kara Lynn Mauai, may have last been seen, according to family spokeswoman Sheridan Seaboy-McNeil. On Monday, searchers gathered in Porcupine, S.D., to continue looking as well.

"We just all really wanted to come together to provide that support for the family and let them know they’re not alone," Seaboy-McNeil said Tuesday.

Mauai was reported missing by her mother on Nov. 8. Reports show she could have last been seen in Selfridge, Porcupine or possibly McLaughlin, S.D., the family spokeswoman said.

Community members and law enforcement gathered for a meeting on Jan. 1 to show their support for the family and map out possible searches. The family will update its official Facebook page, "Bring Kara Home," with future search locations and times. The family has also set up an Amazon wish list for search-and-rescue items and a fundraising page to help in their efforts to locate Mauai.

Mauai is described as 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and dark curly hair. She has one tattoo on her wrist that reads "IKAIKA" and a star on the other wrist. She also has a piercing behind her ear on her neck and a birthmark on her right thigh.

Anyone with information on Mauai's whereabouts should call Bureau of Indian Affairs police at 701-854-7241. A BIA official was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Seaboy-McNeil said, as a searcher, "You’re praying for the best outcome, that she’s home safe, but also closure for the family."