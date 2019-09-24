ST. PAUL -- Two Red Lake men recently pleaded guilty to robbing a restaurant on the reservation in May 2019.

Erica MacDonald, U.S. attorney for Minnesota, issued a release Tuesday, Jan. 7, saying Robert Lee Jourdain Sr., 26, of Red Lake, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of robbery in U.S. District Court in St. Paul. The release also said a co-defendant, Courtney John Barrett Jr., 30, of Red Lake, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery on Dec. 19.

The release from MacDonald's office said that on May 1, 2019, the two defendants entered the Snack Shack in Red Lake Nation while armed at approximately 9:30 p.m. Barrett held his weapon to an employee's head while Jourdain "brandished" his weapon, the release said. The defendants stole roughly $73 from the cash register and $83 from an employee's purse.

Both Jourdain and Barrett will be sentenced at a later date, the release said.

The Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force investigated the robbery.