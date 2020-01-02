SUPERIOR, Wis. -- A Superior man who sexually assaulted an 87-year-old woman in the senior living facility where she lived will spend 10 years in prison.

A Douglas County jury on Oct. 30 found Cullen Joel Horne, 63, guilty of third degree sexual assault, intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse, aggravated battery and obstructing an officer. Circuit Court Judge Kelly Thimm sentenced Horne on Jan. 2 to consecutive five-year prison terms for the sex assault and intentionally subjecting an individual at risk to abuse charges, followed by 10 years of extended supervision. A three-year prison sentence for aggravated battery was to be served concurrently.

Thimm also sentenced Horne to nine months jail for the obstruction charge, to be served consecutively. Horne must register as a sex offender, pay $400 restitution and a $2,000 fine. Horne was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The victim was a vulnerable individual who had a mild condition of Alzheimer’s disease and needed a walker to move around due to arthritis, the prosecution said in a sentencing memorandum. She lived at a facility where Horne had worked as a certified nursing assistant.

The woman’s daughter and caregiver told the court that to this day, her mother needs to be constantly assured that she is safe and the “bad guy” is not nearby.