WASECA, Minn. — A police officer and a suspect suffered gunshot injuries Monday night, Jan. 6, in the southern Minnesota community of Waseca, authorities say.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the shooting occurred after 8 p.m. at a residence in Waseca.

The Waseca officer was flown by helicopter to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. No information about the officer’s condition was immediately available late Monday.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to North Memorial. No information about the suspect’s condition was immediately available, either.

In a statement, the BCA said Waseca police officers were responding to a disturbance at the residence when the shooting occurred. No other details were disclosed.

The BCA said its agents were on the scene and beginning an investigation.

The agency said it will provide an update during a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Waseca Police Department.

Waseca, with a population of 9,400, is located about 60 miles south of the Twin Cities.