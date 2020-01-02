ST. PAUL — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl for allegedly stabbing a 13-year-old boy at a school in St. Paul on Monday, Jan. 6.

Paramedics took the teen to Regions Hospital with an injury to his stomach that wasn't life-threatening, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.

Officers were called to the stabbing at Community of Peace Academy, a pre-K-12 charter school in the Payne-Phalen area, about 11 a.m. Monday.

Police said they are investigating what led to the incident. The 13-year-old year girl was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

The weapon was described as a folding knife, Ernster said.

A representative of Community of Peace Academy could not be reached for comment after the school was closed Monday.