MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man is charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Realtor in North Minneapolis last week.

Monique Baugh’s hands were bound with duct tape when police discovered her body in the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 31 after responding to a report of shots fired.

Prior to Baugh’s shooting, authorities say Cedric Lamont Berry, 41, donned a black mask and used a key to enter a house in the 4800 block of Humboldt Avenue North.

In the house Berry shot Baugh’s boyfriend, according to the criminal complaint filed Monday in Hennepin County District Court. The man’s 3-year-old child was nearby on a couch at the time, and his 1-year-old asleep elsewhere in the home.

Relatives, including Baugh’s mother, came to the house to look after the children as Baugh’s boyfriend was rushed to the hospital.

Baugh’s mother told officers that the shooter dropped a key that belonged to Baugh, and said Baugh normally would have been home at that time, according to authorities.

Baugh’s body was found about an hour later with three bullet wounds. Casings at the scene matched those found at the Humboldt Avenue shooting, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators later determined someone called Baugh on her private cellphone earlier that day asking for a home-showing in Maple Grove.

She arrived at the showing about 3 p.m. A short time later, a U-Haul van arrived, and video footage shows someone “forcibly walking” another person into the vehicle’s cargo area before the vehicle took off about 20 minutes later, according to the criminal complaint.

Other video showed the vehicle near the shooting on Humboldt Avenue, and a license plate led investigators to a business in Mounds View.

The business owner provided the names of the last people who rented the van, and they told police they rented it for Berry in exchange for heroin, according to the criminal complaint.

Berry was arrested around midnight Jan. 2. A black mask and 13 baggies of suspected heroin were found inside his vehicle, according to the complaint.

He is charged with kidnapping, second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Berry is expected to make his first court-appearance Monday afternoon, Jan. 6. Prosecutors intend to ask for a high bail amount at the hearing, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

“I cannot begin to describe how vicious the behavior was in this case,” Mike Freeman said in a statement Monday morning. “We have charged Mr. Berry with setting a trap for Ms. Baugh, assassinating her at close range and shooting at her boyfriend while in the same house with two small children. We are seeking high bail and will do all in our power to prove him guilty.”

No attorney was listed for Berry in court records.

His past convictions include aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, third- and fifth-degree drug possession, and second-degree manslaughter.