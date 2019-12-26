BILLINGS, Mont. — Authorities in Montana have extended their search 16-year-old Selena Not Afraid into South Dakota and Wyoming.

Not Afraid, of Hardin, was last seen at the eastbound Interstate 90 rest area between Billings and Hardin near mile marker 474 near the Fly Creek Exit at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, according to the Billings Gazette.

Not Afraid is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 130-135 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, gray sweater, blue jeans and gray ankle boots, according to the article published in the Billings Gazette.

She has a small scar near her mouth and a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger, the article stated.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to contact the Big Horn County (Mont.) Sheriff's Department at (406) 665-9780.