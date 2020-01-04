BADGER, Minn. -- A Badger, Minn., man made his first appearance in court Friday, Jan. 3, for the murder of Angela Wynne.

Angelo Oluf Borreson, 56, faces charges of second-degree murder with intent, second-degree murder without intent, and assault in the second degree. Borreson's bail was set at $750,000 to $1.5 million, depending on conditions, and he was granted a conditional release on Friday. An omnibus hearing is scheduled for March 16.

Borreson called 911 the morning of Jan. 1 and told both dispatchers and responding Roseau County Sheriff's officers that he "had shot her," according to court documents.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a minivan in a pasture near the residence. The minivan was running and the reverse lights were on, and near the vehicle were vehicle tracks, broken glass and three spent shotgun shells. Wynne was found deceased in the vehicle with traumatic injuries to her left shoulder and head, according to court documents.

In a criminal complaint, Roseau County Investigator Jeff Nelson wrote that Borreson asked Wynne via text message the day prior if she would pick him up so he could buy gas for his vehicle to get to work. Borreson told investigators that Wynne arrived at his house that morning and was honking and yelling at him to hurry. Borreson said he decided he wanted her to leave, grabbed a loaded shotgun he keeps by his entryway, went outside and pointed the shotgun at Wynne.

The gun went off, firing three shots in succession, and the vehicle backed through the yard into the pasture, according to court documents, and Borreson immediately returned to the house to call 911.

Borreson didn't mean for the gun to go off, according to the complaint.

He told investigators that he wanted Wynne to "get out of here ... and I don't know ... the gun went off."

Badger is about 13 miles southwest of Roseau, Minn.