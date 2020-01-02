Nicole Lee Baker, 32, had credit for almost two years served. She also was ordered to pay $210 in court fees. Baker will serve her sentence in the women's state prison in Shakopee, Minn.

Baker is one of three Thief River Falls residents to face murder and drug charges for a fentanyl overdose death. In September, she became the last of four people involved in the fatal overdose to change her plea.

Samuel Dejesus Cabrales, 23, was found unresponsive by police and medical staff in his Meadow Street home in February 2018, according to court documents. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers traced a bag of heroin mixed with fentanyl found at the scene to Aaron Daniel Zimmerman, 42, of Thief River Falls. Court documents indicated that Cabrales and Zimmerman had exchanged Facebook messages. Zimmerman later told officers that he facilitated a heroin sale between Cabrales and Nathan Charles Mock, 26. Baker told police that she drove with Mock to Bemidji to pick up methamphetamine and heroin that week. She was extremely upset after learning someone had died from a possible overdose, according to court documents.

Court documents indicated that dealers were aware of how dangerously potent the drugs they sold to Cabrales were. In her interview with investigators, Baker said she overdosed on the same batch the same day Cabrales did. Court documents said she woke up to three of her friends reviving her in the bathroom after she had just a "dusting" of it.