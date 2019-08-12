Kingbird, 19, of Bemidji, is facing one count of aggravated robbery, one count of third-degree burglary, as well as two counts of motor vehicle theft. The other man allegedly involved in the robbery, Brian Donovan White Jr., 18, of Bemidji, is facing a similar set of charges, with one count of aggravated robbery, one count of third-degree burglary, one count of motor vehicle theft, and one count of fleeing an officer. Both men are still in custody.

There was originally some confusion as to Kingbird’s role in the robbery. The authorities originally charged White and were searching for Kingbird. However, the complaint outlining the charges against White listed a name other than Kingbird’s in the description of the robbery and didn’t name Kingbird at all.

Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson clarified that the wrong name was mistakenly put in the complaint, making it appear that someone other than Kingbird was the second person involved in the situation. The complaint outlining the charges against Kingbird, which came out later, list him as the second person involved in the robbery. There was also an amended complaint in White's file, which indicates that Kingbird was the second person involved.

According to the documents, sheriff deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at Lakes Market on Irvine Avenue on Dec. 16, located roughly seven miles north of Bemidji. Two men entered the building, pointed a shotgun at the clerk and ordered her to give them the money from the register. The clerk gave them over $1,000 in cash from the machine. The two men then left in a White Honda Accord.

Deputies located the vehicle in the ditch along Island View Drive and followed two sets of footprints to a residence in the 2000 block of Scorpio Lane. The complaint indicated the footprints seemed to lead to the garage. When spoken to, the homeowner reported that an older model Chevrolet Venture van was not in the garage where it had been.

Other deputies located a 12-gauge shotgun from the Honda Accord that had been left in the ditch.

Bemidji Police officers found the stolen Chevrolet Venture in the area of the Ridgeway Apartments in north Bemidji. Officers arrested White after he ran from the vehicle. According to the complaint, White said Kingbird was the one who was holding the shotgun at Lakes Market. White also told the authorities that Kingbird was the one driving the Honda Accord when it lost control and went into the ditch.

After executing a search warrant at his residence, officers found the clothing Kingbird allegedly wore during the robbery. The complaint also said investigators acquired Walmart video surveillance from after the time of the robbery on Dec. 16, showing White and Kingbird wearing clothing that matched the description from the clerk.