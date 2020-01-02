NISSWA, Minn. -- A police officer with a small, north-central Minnesota police department was let go in November for allegedly reporting to work in uniform and driving a city squad car while under the influence of alcohol, according to the investigative report.

The Nisswa City Council fired Sgt. Brandon Rothwell, an 18-year veteran of the Nisswa Police Department, on Nov. 7. The investigative report became available after a deadline passed for Rothwell to file a grievance over his termination.

According to the investigative report, Rothwell reported to work at 3 a.m. Sept. 10, 2019, under the influence of alcohol, which violated several city policies.

Police Chief Craig Taylor said in the report that shortly after he arrived at the office at 7:50 a.m. that day, he saw Rothwell drive his squad car into the employee parking lot. Rothwell appeared more talkative than usual, seemed sleepy and his eyes were droopy, Taylor reported.

Taylor asked Rothwell if he had been drinking, and Rothwell replied that he had not. Taylor then asked Rothwell to take a preliminary breath test, which was a condition he had agreed to in January 2019 as a result of his last disciplinary action. Rothwell then admitted he had been drinking.

A preliminary breath test revealed the sample of .17, and Taylor collected Rothwell’s gun and badge. Rothwell was placed on paid administrative leave. Taylor recommended that the council terminate Rothwell’s employment with the city.

“There are significant public safety concerns to consider due to the fact that a licensed peace officer reported to work under the influence, in full uniform, armed, and drove a Nisswa squad car,” Taylor wrote in the investigative report. “He was the only peace officer on duty and his conduct subjected himself and the community to great risk of harm. "

The report said that in December 2018, Rothwell reported to work under the influence with circumstances similar to the Sept. 10 incident. He received one week of unpaid suspension. Rothwell joined the Nisswa Police Department in January 2002 and was promoted to sergeant in April 2016.

Nisswa is about 16 miles north of Brainerd.