Officers from the Roseau County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call reporting someone had been shot at a residence near rural Badger at about 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a deceased woman. Also at the scene was Angelo Oluf Borreson, 56, who was taken into custody and booked in the Roseau County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to a release from the Roseau County Sheriff's Office.

Formal charges are expected to be filed later this week, according to the release.

The name of the deceased will be released pending positive identification and notification of family members. The investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to public safety, according to the release.