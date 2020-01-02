KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The name of a man found dead last week in rural Meeker County has been released.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Justin Edward Warnke, 34, of Buffalo.

Warnke’s body was found Dec. 29 in the 74500 block of 309th Street in Kingston Township.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze said detectives are actively working to determine the specific cause, manner and circumstances of Warnke’s death, including where he died.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-7600 or the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400.