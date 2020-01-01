ST. PAUL — St. Paul police are investigating the first homicide of the year, which happened early on New Year’s Day.

A man was shot just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, outside Johnny Baby’s Bar on University Avenue.

Minneapolis also recorded its homicide of the year when officers found a man who was stabbed in the area of Broadway and Fremont avenues shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

In St. Paul, police responded to reports of gunshots and discovered a wounded man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a parking lot of Johnny Baby’s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnny Baby’s hosted a New Year’s Eve party, according to a post on the bar’s Facebook page. A police spokesman, Steve Linders, said he didn’t have information about whether the victim had been inside the bar.

Police were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, which could include surveillance video, Linders said.

Police had not made any arrests as of Wednesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

Past shootings outside bar

There were 30 homicides in St. Paul last year, the most in more than two decades.

“We all wish that we could turn the page on what was a very violent 2019 and start fresh in the new year, but unfortunately that didn’t happen and our work doesn’t begin or end with any calendar,” Linders said. “We remain as committed as ever to addressing the issue in St. Paul of people carrying and shooting guns illegally.”

Police recorded nearly 100 calls for service at Johnny Baby’s last year, which doesn’t include “a lot of proactive police visits,” when officers are checking an area, but not responding to a call, Linders said.

In May, Michael Gray, 33, was fatally shot in the bar’s parking lot. In October 2017, Brandon Christopher Roberts, 31, died after he was shot outside the bar. Both homicides remain unsolved.

After Gray was killed, the bar posted on Facebook that management would require patrons to be 30 or older and people would be searched each time they entered the bar; the post said the changes were made by the owners and not imposed by the city. In subsequent posts, the bar said they were returning to the previous age requirement of 25 or older.

2 homicides in Minneapolis

In Minneapolis, officers responding to a report of a stabbing on New Year’s morning found two men inside a car and both had been stabbed.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics transported the other to North Memorial Health Hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, according to Minneapolis police.

At about the same time, at nearby 18th Avenue North and Emerson avenues, a vehicle crashed. Police said Wednesday morning it was unknown if the collision was related to the stabbing.

Minneapolis saw its 48th homicide of the year on Tuesday night, after a woman was shot in the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North.

No one was in custody in the Minneapolis homicides.