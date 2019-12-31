GRAND FORKS — A bullet went through three apartments after a weapon discharged in a Grand Forks apartment on the 600 block of First Avenue South just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30.

No injuries were reported.

Jeffrey Scott Alldread, 42, of Grand Forks, was charged with reckless endangerment and discharge of a firearm in city limits, and was taken into custody without incident. The criminal investigation bureau also responded and collected evidence. The discharge caused minimal property damage, according to a release from Grand Forks Police.